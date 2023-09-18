Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $199,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

