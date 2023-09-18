Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.