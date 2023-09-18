Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.2% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 47,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

