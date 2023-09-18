iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

