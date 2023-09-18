Legacy Bridge LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

