FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $76,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

