Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,857,000 after buying an additional 473,888 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE BSX opened at $52.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,465 shares of company stock worth $11,053,789. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

