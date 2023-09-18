Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VTI opened at $221.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $212.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

