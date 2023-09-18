Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $66.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

