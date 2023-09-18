Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Position Raised by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,006,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $57,710,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,513 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,088,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 911,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $49.45. 59,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,379,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,379,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $2,453,181.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,876,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,248,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

