Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 154,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

