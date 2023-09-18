Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,901 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 16.6% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

