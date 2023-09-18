Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 9.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned about 0.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after buying an additional 418,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.09. 12,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,865. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

