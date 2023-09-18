Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,203,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. 52,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,828. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

