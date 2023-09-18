Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 5,201 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 357,270 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 271,001 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFCF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,582. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

