Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires 13,211 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,971,000 after buying an additional 62,898 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,896,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after buying an additional 103,292 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,152,000 after buying an additional 205,650 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,943,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,167. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.