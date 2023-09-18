Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Raised by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,342,000 after buying an additional 67,377 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,876,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,982,000 after buying an additional 835,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

