Pioneer Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,337 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. 33,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.