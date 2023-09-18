Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $40.10. 1,875,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880,469. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.