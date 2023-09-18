Pioneer Wealth Management Group Buys 902 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,357. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.