Pioneer Wealth Management Group Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

DD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.