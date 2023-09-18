NEAR Protocol Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $44.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.10447195 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $31,341,459.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

