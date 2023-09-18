Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.69 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $583,807.81 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,500,234,006 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

