ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0506

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. ZClassic has a market cap of $470,213.72 and $33.59 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00095663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00027149 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

