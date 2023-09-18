Ispire Technology (ISPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 19th.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPR opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISPR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

