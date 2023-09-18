Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $396.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

