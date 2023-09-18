Tlwm Buys 1,852 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Tlwm grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Tlwm owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,512 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.21. 3,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,942. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.