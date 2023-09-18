Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tlwm owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.