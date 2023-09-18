2,931 Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Purchased by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Judd Dayton purchased 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LifeVantage news, insider Judd Dayton purchased 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,175.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 749,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,278 shares of company stock worth $146,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LFVN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.85.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

