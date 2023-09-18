Wealth Management Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FITE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.