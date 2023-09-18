Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 343,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 809,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,590. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

