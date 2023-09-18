Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,772 Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. American Century Multisector Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 9.01% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 327,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUSI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.13. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

