Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Lessened by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.25. 74,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

