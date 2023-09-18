Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.13. 65,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

