Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. 7,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

