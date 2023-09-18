Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 174.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.