Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,700 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 24.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $95,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $75.48. 114,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

