Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.23. 25,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

