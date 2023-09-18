Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 1.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Republic Services stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

