Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0456 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $10,990.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,320.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00245353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00816208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00539289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00058397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00118575 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,657,872 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

