Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 931 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.11 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

