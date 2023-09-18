Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $663,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,499,629,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 195,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,049. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.