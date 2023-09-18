Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 1,162 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.94. 1,409,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at $157,534,220.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

