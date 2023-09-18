Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,126,000 after buying an additional 1,159,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,167. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

