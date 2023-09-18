Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $374,000 Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

VRNS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,622. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $32.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

