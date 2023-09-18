Tlwm Buys 13,951 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tlwm increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 18.8% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tlwm owned 0.57% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $65,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after acquiring an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,165. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.16 and its 200 day moving average is $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

