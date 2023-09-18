Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Has $18.07 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,387,984 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy accounts for approximately 32.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Kosmos Energy worth $18,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,686,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after buying an additional 13,284,372 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,045,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,262,000 after buying an additional 524,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $113,238,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KOS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.14. 263,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,549. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

