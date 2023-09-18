Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,211,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 2,740,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $4,008,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $8,189,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $151,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.32. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

