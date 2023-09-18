Tlwm Purchases 62,126 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Tlwm increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,126 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. 28,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,484. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0598 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

