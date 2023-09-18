Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Declines By 18.7%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,802,200 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 5,907,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 676.4 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 30 June 2023, it has a portfolio of 193 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.5 billion.

